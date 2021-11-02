Alaska State Troopers responding to reports of shots fired in Kake

The community of Kake is on lockdown Tuesday morning following reports of an active shooter who began firing a weapon in the early hours of the morning.

That’s according to residents and state officials who say Alaska State Troopers are en route to the village of 500 people on Kupreanof Island.

“We’re in lockdown now,” said Organized Village of Kake’s tribal president Joel Jackson, who says he’s been up since about 2:30 a.m. fielding calls from anxious residents.

“It started with a break-in at our grade school, and then there was some gunfire up in our housing project,” he said.

Alaska State Troopers say they’re en route to the village on Kupreanof Island.

“At this time we are not aware of any injuries, and based on initial information we do not believe the individual was threatening any individual person,” Department of Public Safety spokesperson Austin McDaniel said.

Katie Anderson is a teacher’s aide at the Kake school. She says she lives too far away to have heard gunfire but she understands most of the town has closed its doors with people sheltering in place.

“The grocery store’s shut down, the school is shut down and the clinic is shut down and everybody’s been told to stay home and lock their doors,” she said.

Kake has no permanent police presence in the community.

“It’s be nice if we had law enforcement in our small village,” Jackson said. He says village public safety officers are on a rotation that leaves the village with no law enforcement for two weeks at a time.

“We’ve got nothing. Basically we answer calls because people don’t know who to call,” he added.

