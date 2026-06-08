Juneau family reports man missing

A Juneau family reported a 29-year old man missing on Friday. He was last seen on May 26 near Safeway.

Juneau Police posted on Facebook Monday morning that they are searching for Dion McCabe.

Police describe McCabe as 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in jeans, a white T-shirt, and “UGG slipper-style shoes,” according to JPD’s release.

Juneau Police Deputy Chief Krag Campbell said police have been speaking with the family in order to determine when to file McCabe as a missing person.

“Which is why we posted the missing persons release on him,” he said. “Maybe see if anybody last saw him, or maybe he’s out and about, and we can get him to contact his family.”

Campbell said police don’t have further information about his general habits, workplace or residence.

If anyone has any information about McCabe, they can contact the Juneau Police Department at (907) 586-0600. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Juneau Crime Line.