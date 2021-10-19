September was Alaska’s deadliest month of the COVID pandemic, state data shows

September was the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alaska so far, according to new data from the state health department.

The state on Tuesday reported 65 more Alaskans have died of COVID. While some of the deaths came from death certificate reviews going back as far as April, most of them happened in the past few months during the surge of the highly contagious delta variant, said the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

The deaths reported Tuesday occurred in nearly all regions of Alaska. A Fairbanks man in his 20s died, and six Alaskans in their 30s from different parts of the state also died. Twenty-one of the deaths happened in the Mat-Su Borough. There was also a nonresident in her 70s who died in Valdez.