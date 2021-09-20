KTOO

Coronavirus | Juneau

Juneau’s 10th COVID-19 death happened over the weekend

by

A nearly empty critical care unit at Bartlett Hospital on April 7, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. on (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

A Juneau man in his 50s died from COVID-19 on Saturday at Bartlett Regional Hospital. So far, nine Juneau residents and one non-resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in Juneau have died during the pandemic.

State health officials say 95 Juneau residents tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

Five people are currently being treated for the virus at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

The Juneau School District reports two more people who have tested positive and were infectious while at school. One at Riverbend Elementary, where one classroom is quarantined, and one at Sit’ Eeti Shaanax Glacier Valley School, where one additional class has been quarantined.

Statewide, 2,108 new people have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three days — most are residents, but 54 are visitors to the state.

The state also reported five new deaths including two women from Anchorage, a man from Anchor Point, a man from Sitka and a woman from Homer.

Rashah McChesney

Daily News Editor, KTOO

I help the newsroom establish daily news priorities and do hands-on editing to ensure a steady stream of breaking and enterprise news for a local and regional audience.

Read next

COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 To 11 is safe and effective, Pfizer says

News of the results come as pediatric cases of COVID-19 are increasing amid a nationwide surge of infections.

How Alaska’s largest hospital reached its tipping point

The virus is compounding all problems at the hospital because the staff is stretched so thin.

Nearly half of Bethel police are unvaccinated and could lose their jobs

The City of Bethel could soon lose nearly half its police force following a new vaccine mandate.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications