Juneau’s 10th COVID-19 death happened over the weekend

A Juneau man in his 50s died from COVID-19 on Saturday at Bartlett Regional Hospital. So far, nine Juneau residents and one non-resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in Juneau have died during the pandemic.

State health officials say 95 Juneau residents tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

Five people are currently being treated for the virus at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

The Juneau School District reports two more people who have tested positive and were infectious while at school. One at Riverbend Elementary, where one classroom is quarantined, and one at Sit’ Eeti Shaanax Glacier Valley School, where one additional class has been quarantined.

Statewide, 2,108 new people have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three days — most are residents, but 54 are visitors to the state.

The state also reported five new deaths including two women from Anchorage, a man from Anchor Point, a man from Sitka and a woman from Homer.