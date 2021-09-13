KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

by

  • The legislative special session is scheduled to end on Tuesday and several things are still unresolved,
  • A new survey from the state labor department says rents across Alaska have risen during the pandemic,
  • Southeast Conference’s annual summit bringing together civic and business leaders from across the region is scheduled to open on Tuesday in Haines,
  • After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alaska Symphony of Seafood is back.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications