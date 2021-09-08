COVID hospitalizations in Alaska are at an all-time high

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at an all-time high in Alaska. Nearly a dozen more people were admitted to the state’s overwhelmed hospitals Tuesday, where 1 in 5 patients are sick with the virus. As of Wednesday, there are nearly 200 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

According to the state’s data, almost all of Southcentral and Interior intensive care units are full or near capacity. Doctors in the state have repeatedly warned that the system is at its limit. Hospitalizations have roughly doubled since state hospital officials sounded the alarm about a month ago.

The state reported more than 840 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday — among the highest single-day counts since the pandemic began. The state also reported that another five Alaskans with the virus have died.

Just over 60% of Alaskans 12 and older have had their first dose of the vaccine, which is below the national average.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.