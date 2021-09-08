KTOO

Coronavirus | Southcentral | State Government

COVID hospitalizations in Alaska are at an all-time high

by

A room at Bartlett Regional Hospital, photographed in April 2020, used to isolate contagious patients who may not need the same level of care as provided in the isolation room used in the hospital’s critical care unit. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at an all-time high in Alaska. Nearly a dozen more people were admitted to the state’s overwhelmed hospitals Tuesday, where 1 in 5 patients are sick with the virus. As of Wednesday, there are nearly 200 people in the hospital with COVID-19. 

According to the state’s data, almost all of Southcentral and Interior intensive care units are full or near capacity. Doctors in the state have repeatedly warned that the system is at its limit. Hospitalizations have roughly doubled since state hospital officials sounded the alarm about a month ago.

The state reported more than 840 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday — among the highest single-day counts since the pandemic began. The state also reported that another five Alaskans with the virus have died. 

Just over 60% of Alaskans 12 and older have had their first dose of the vaccine, which is below the national average.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

Read next

COVID-19 in the classroom: How are Juneau's schools keeping students healthy?

Much like mitigation measures in the outside world, strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools are ever-changing. Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss gives an update on what the district is doing to keep its students and staff healthy.

Alaska's COVID hospitalizations still climbing, 1 in 5 patients now fighting virus

More than 20% of patients in Alaska hospitals have the virus, according to state data.

Watch: Juneau officials give latest on COVID-19 response

The city reported 80 new cases Tuesday — 79 residents and one nonresident. 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications