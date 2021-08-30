Family offers $5,000 reward for help finding Oregon man missing in Juneau

Family and friends are offering a $5,000 reward for help finding an Oregon man who is still missing in Juneau after ten days.

Joe Clayton has been missing since he left for a hike Aug. 20. His car was found at the Auke Lake boat ramp that evening. His keys, wallet, backpack and binoculars were found four days later at an abandoned campsite in a wooded area near the University of Alaska Southeast.

Clayton’s sister Michelle Lyman says they’ve been talking to people and putting up fliers around Juneau to get the word out about his disappearance.

Lyman says her brother disappeared once before in Florida, in the aftermath of a divorce, but she says they didn’t see any recent signs that he would disappear again.

She says Clayton likes people and animals and is usually not shy about talking with other people.

Lyman says they plan to look at surveillance footage at the Auke Bay ferry terminal to determine whether he got on a state ferry to Sitka or another Southeast community.

Clayton is a 48-year-old white male, about 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Lyman says he also may be wearing his brown Carhartt jacket with a hood.

Juneau Police ask that anyone who spots Clayton call them right away at 586-0600 and then stay within eyesight until an officer can arrive and verify his identity.