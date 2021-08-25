Searchers find belongings of missing hiker in Juneau

Family members and other volunteer searchers say they found items that belong to an Oregon man who is missing in Juneau.

Joseph Clayton, who goes by Joe, has been missing since last Friday. His keys, backpack and binoculars were found Tuesday in a wooded area off Mendenhall Loop Road, commonly known as Back Loop, between the University of Alaska Southeast main entrance and the Auke Bay roundabout.

Clayton’s niece Adreann Randle says SEADOGS, or Southeast Alaska Dogs Organized for Ground Search, were called to the area Tuesday. But she says the dogs were unable to find Clayton’s scent.

Randle says they planned to meet at the Auke Lake wayside park Wednesday to continue searching. She says they plan on focusing their efforts around UAS.

Clayton is a 48-year-old, white male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

If anyone spots someone who they believe is Clayton, Juneau police ask that they be called right away at 586-0600 and stay within eyesight until an officer can arrive and verify his identity.