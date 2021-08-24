Volunteers, family members continue search for Joseph Clayton in Juneau

Volunteer searchers are heading out Tuesday to continue looking for an Oregon man who has been missing in the Juneau area for the last four days.

Joe Clayton was last seen Friday morning before he left for a planned hike up Perseverance Trail. His car was later found at the Auke Lake boat ramp. During a search of the area over the weekend, searchers did not find any other trace of him.

On Monday, officials suspended the active search for Clayton. Troopers said they’ll resume active searching if they have any further indications of his whereabouts. Juneau police are investigating Clayton’s disappearance as a missing persons case.

Tuesday afternoon, eight friends and family members plan to search the trails to Spaulding Meadows and the John Muir cabin. New volunteers are asked to download and use the Gaia GPS app to record their search efforts for review later.

Clayton is a 48-year-old, white male, about 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and a light-colored backpack.

Anyone who sees Clayton is advised against rushing up to help him since he has anxiety that may force him to retreat.