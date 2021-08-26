KTOO

Coronavirus | Southwest | State Government

Yukon-Kuskokwim health CEO urges governor to mandate masks and encourage required vaccination

by

YKHC President and CEO Dan Winkelman is calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to to require universal masking in indoor public spaces, and to encourage all employers and schools to require vaccination. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation President and CEO Dan Winkelman is urging Gov. Mike Dunleavy to instate public health restrictions to contain the virus’ spread.

Winkelman issued a statement on Tuesday with his requests, asking Dunleavy to require universal masking in indoor public spaces and to encourage all employers and schools to require vaccination.

“The delta variant is causing a surge in COVID-19 cases that require hospitalizations and critical care support across Alaska,” Winkelman wrote. “Between these cases, summer activity-related injuries, and other serious medical issues, Alaska’s referral hospital capacity is at a crisis point.”

Currently the state only encourages masking, and Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor, has said before that Dunleavy will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for state workers.

Winkelman’s requests come after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week for everyone age 16 and older. It’s available to children age 12 to 15 under an emergency use authorization. The emergency use authorization also allows third, booster doses for immunocompromised individuals.

YKHC is one of many Alaska health care organizations already requiring COVID-19 vaccines for its employees. In his statement, Winkelman said that CEO’s from Alaska’s largest hospitals met with the governor on Monday. The hospital managers informed the governor that the state’s critical care capacity is nearly full.

“If cases continue to climb at current rates, statewide referral hospital capacity could unfortunately fill up,” Winkelman wrote. “If that were to happen, negative outcomes will increase for both those with severe COVID-19 illness needing hospitalization in critical care units, and those who suffer heart attacks, strokes, traumas and other serious yet normally treatable conditions.”

Hospital leaders are asking the governor to enact public health mitigation measures to prevent it from reaching that point.

Read next

Kenai Borough mayor promotes virus misinformation, unproven treatments for COVID-19

Several local doctors wrote in letters to the editor last week that the mayor’s comments undermine steps they’ve been taking to fight the pandemic.

Off-label vaccines for kids under 12? Not with us, say Juneau pediatricians

The American Academy of Pediatrics has warned against it. And Juneau pediatricians say they won’t do it.

Bartlett Regional Hospital 2018 12 01

Juneau's Bartlett Regional Hospital to mandate vaccines for workers

Bartlett Regional Hospital employees will soon be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, despite concerns from a union and the hospital CEO.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications