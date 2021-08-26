Alaska reports highest daily COVID-19 count since December as Dunleavy warns about hospital capacity

A total of 701 Alaskans tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state’s highest daily tally of infections since December. And health officials warn that the actual number of cases may be even higher due to delays in entering the data.

“We are still limited in our data entry, which includes entering these cases in,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said at a Thursday media briefing.

The news comes as health officials continue to warn that Alaska’s hospital capacity is more stressed than it has been the entire pandemic.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy also sounded the alarm on a podcast posted on his Facebook page Wednesday.

“The hospitals today are constrained more so than they were at the height of the original variant of the COVID virus back in November,” he said. “That coupled with the fact that the hospitals are actually losing workers — workers that have worked long hours, workers that are burned out. We’re finding that the folks that are employed there, some of them have left.”