A third patient has died from COVID-19 at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau this month

A Juneau man in his 50s died of COVID-19 at Bartlett Regional Hospital on Wednesday. He’s the third person in Juneau to die from the virus this month.

On Thursday the city reported 27 new residents and nonresidents have tested positive for the virus. City officials said most of the new cases are residents. Six people got infected from someone who has also tested positive for the virus, three from community spread and they’re still investigating the rest.

There are also five non-resident cases including four people who work in mining and one in tourism.

During the first week of school the Juneau School District has reported nine people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and were infectious while at school: three at Auke Bay Elementary, one at Harborview Elementary, one at Sayeik: Gastineau Elementary, one at Sit’ Eeti Shannax Glacier Valley elementary and three at Thunder Mountain High School.

The school district reports that contact tracing is still happening. People who may have been exposed in the schools are being contacted directly and given instructions to quarantine and or test. Currently two classrooms are closed, but the rest are open.

So far, 1,871 Juneau residents have tested positive for the virus and 227 nonresidents. There are 186 active cases and four people with the virus are being treated at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Statewide 686 new people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 55 nonresidents.