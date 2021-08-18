KTOO

Energy & Mining | Environment | Federal Government | Southcentral

Energy secretary praises Alaska’s innovation in renewables

by

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talk about renewable energy with National Hydropower Association President Malcolm Woolf on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at an event at The Lakefront Anchorage. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Fairbanks and Anchorage this week to learn about how Alaska communities are innovating to produce renewable energy.

“What those communities need, given the shifting nature of the permafrost, etc., and what they will need going into the future,” she told reporters on Monday. “But then how those solutions could also be solutions for like Puerto Rico — you know, that kind of creating a space that can be incredibly resilient from all manner of weather.”

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski traveled with Granholm. She said Alaskans innovate because they have to, because they need sustainable energy generation to survive and because they have requirements that may be specific to their area.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

“All of the great ideas don’t necessarily come out of Washington, D.C.,” Murkowski told reporters, with Granholm at her side. “They don’t necessarily come out of our national labs. They’re coming from our living laboratories here in Alaska. And I think you saw some of that yesterday. “

“For sure,” Granholm responded.

Alaska is known for pioneering wind power with diesel back up, microgrids and run-of-river hydropower that does not require a large dam. Murkowski and Granholm also cited the state’s success with geothermal, biomass, solar and the potential to harness the tides.

Read next

COVID-19 booster shots will roll out in September in the US

The booster plan would go into effect starting the week of Sept. 20.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, answers questions in a studio at KTOO on August 13, 2019, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

‘Devastating’: Murkowski saddened by Afghanistan withdrawn

As the Taliban takes control again, Murkowski said she’s thinking about the gains lost and the many American soldiers killed in that country over the past two decades.

Dunleavy won’t appeal judge’s ruling that state must fund program for lower energy costs

Dunleavy said in a statement that the ruling provided clarity and that the Power Cost Equalization program provides an essential service. 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications