With Murkowski’s help, Senate votes to restrain Trump’s power to wage war on Iran

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to curtail President Trump’s use of military force, telling him to cease hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorizes it.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski was among four Republicans who voted with Democrats to pass the resolution, 50-48.

The House passed the resolution weeks ago. It likely does not have the force of law but its passage is a blow to Trump and a reflection of how unpopular the war is.

Murkowski said the war and the preliminary agreement to end it seem to have left the United States no better off — and Iran no worse off.

“The difference in position is a lot of money has been spent. Some lives have been lost,” Murkowski told an NPR reporter last week. “And yet you have Iran in a place where it almost looks like this was where they were before.”

The Trump administration and Iran are negotiating a detailed agreement intended to seal the end of the 4-month-old conflict. Supporters of the Iran war powers resolution argued the measure is still important as a way to block Trump from restarting the war.

Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Nick Begich voted with the majority of Republicans in Congress against the measure.

Sullivan did not respond to an interview request but a spokeswoman said by email that he believes the Iranian regime is weaker than it’s been in decades, with its defense and nuclear capabilities devastated. And, she said, Sullivan “believes that effective diplomacy is enhanced by not taking the use of force off the table if Iran doesn’t comply with its commitments.”

The Republicans who voted for the measure Tuesday were Sens. Murkowski, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Similar measures failed in the Senate multiple times this year. On Tuesday, though, two Republicans were absent who had voted against prior resolutions.

NPR reporter Sam Greenglass contributed to this story.