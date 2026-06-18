Deep sea observation system that tracks climate change saved from disassembly

A critical deep ocean observation network that includes a long-standing station off the coast of Alaska has been saved from getting dismantled. As first reported by the New York Times, the Trump administration dropped its plan to get rid of the ocean and climate tracking system after the U.S. Senate unanimously blocked the move this week.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley sponsored the measure, which prohibits the National Science Foundation from spending federal money to remove the equipment anchored off the coast of Alaska, Washington, Oregon, North Carolina and in an area called the Irminger Sea between Iceland and Greenland.

On the Senate floor Wednesday, Murkowski said the Ocean Observatories Initiative collects hard-to-access information that’s critical for understanding warming seas.

“This is all happening at a time when everybody’s talking about El Niño, and what that is going to bring in terms of the potential for extreme weather events,” Murkowski said. “This is not the time to be turning off one of our most valuable scientific assets.”

In the Gulf of Alaska, Ocean Station Papa is located on the sea floor more than 2.5 miles beneath the water’s surface and supplies one of the longest-running data sets in the North Pacific.

It was initially slated to be removed next year. Now, it’ll stay there.

Scientists have used data from the station to understand the effects of marine heatwaves like “the blob,” monitor ocean acidification and track conditions that affect fisheries.

“It’s important to understand the science, so that we’re making sound fisheries management decisions,” Murkowski said on the Senate floor.

Debbie Kelley, an oceanography professor at the University of Washington, directs the underwater cable portion of the Ocean Observatories Initiative on the West Coast. She said the stations are important for seeing what’s going on throughout the water column, where satellites can’t reach.

“It’s an incredibly biologically rich area, and so these measurements — because they’re continuous in real time — we can see events as they’re happening,” Kelley said.

Kelley said hundreds of scientists use that information, and she hopes funding will soon be disbursed to reinstall equipment that has already been removed.

“All of the uncabled moorings on the Oregon and Washington coast were pulled out of the water,” she said.

Kelley said the removal began last year, and the final uncabled mooring on the West Coast was pulled out on Tuesday.

The National Science Foundation said in a statement Thursday that it’s “developing plans to redeploy the equipment after servicing.”

Image from work supported by the National Science Foundation Ocean Observatories Initiative.