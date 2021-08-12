Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

- Over the weekend, a staff member at Juneau’s Wildflower Court nursing home started to feel mildly ill. That person got tested on Monday and turned up positive for COVID-19,
- Silver Alerts are meant to help communities locate vulnerable adults when they go missing. But after an elderly woman went missing in Juneau earlier this year, family members say the system is flawed and not enough people know how it works,
- As Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier retreats, it opens up new land and that federal land is open to potential mining claims – the Forest Service is stepping in to stop that,
- An Anchorage Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday to keep more than $ billion in the Power Cost Equalization Endowment fund — a fund that pays for a program that lowers power bills.
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.