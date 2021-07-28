Should you be wearing a mask indoors in your part of Alaska? There’s a map for that.

As the highly contagious delta variant spreads, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that even fully vaccinated people mask up indoors if they’re in a place with “substantial” or “high” virus transmission.

As for unvaccinated people? The federal agency’s advice remains unchanged: Always wear a face mask indoors in public places.

If you’re fully vaccinated in Alaska, what does the new CDC advice mean for you? Should you be masking up in public indoor settings again under the agency’s guidance?

The answer is most likely yes, as the delta variant takes off in much of Alaska amid stalling vaccination rates.

You can check your community’s transmission rate on the CDC’s map.

The map is updated regularly, and based on the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, plus the percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive over the past seven days.

As of Wednesday, the areas in Alaska where the CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear a face in public, indoor include:

Areas with high transmission:

Municipality of Anchorage

Matanuska-Susitna Borough

Kenai Peninsula Borough

City and Borough of Juneau

Bethel Census Area

Aleutians East Borough and Aleutians West

Ketchikan Gateway Borough

Kodiak Island Borough

Kusilvak Census Area

Lake and Peninsula Borough

Nome Census Area

City and Borough of Sitka

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

Areas with substantial transmission:

Dillingham

Fairbanks North Star Borough

North Slope Borough

Wrangell City and Borough

Also note: The CDC says it has no data for the Valdez-Cordova area. But, according to the state health department, it is under “high alert” along with nearly all of the state.

On Tuesday, the CDC called for universal masking for school teachers, staff, students and visitors regardless of vaccination status.