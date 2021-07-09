Small cruise ship headed to Juneau to quarantine after 3 aboard test positive for COVID-19

The American Constellation cruise ship is headed to Juneau after three people tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Petersburg.

The ship has 162 guests, all fully vaccinated, and according to a City and Borough of Juneau press release — all guests will be flying out from Juneau once they arrive. There are also 52 crew members, but they are not all fully vaccinated.

The first case in the outbreak was discovered Thursday, though the Petersburg Medical Center reports that the risk to the community is considered to be low.

Despite the positive case, the company — American Cruise Lines — allowed passengers to leave the boat Friday morning for their tourist activities as they are fully vaccinated, according to a media release from the medical center.

Two new cases were discovered on Friday, now all three stayed behind in Petersburg to isolate. The company also left a representative in Petersburg. Crew on the ship who are close contacts with the infected will quarantine on board.

In a prepared statement, the company said two of the people who tested positive are fully vaccinated.

The ship is set to arrive in Juneau early Saturday morning and will stay for 10 days, according to a City and Borough of Juneau media release.

The Constellation’s July 14 voyage has been cancelled.