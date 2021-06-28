KTOO

Alaska House votes to avert government shutdown

Alaska House representatives sit in their desks facing House Speaker Stutes. The back of their heads are facing the camera and plexiglass dividers are between each desk.
Members of the Alaska House of Representatives prepare for a floor session on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Peter Segall / Juneau Empire via AP, Pool)

The Alaska House voted on Monday to avert a state government shutdown.

The House voted 28 to 10 to allow the budget bill to go into effect on July 1.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy will have to decide what step to take next.

The House had voted 23-16 on June 15 against the budget bill starting on July 1, the first day of the budget year. The state constitution requires that two-thirds of both chambers agree to make bills effective on a date other than 90 days after bills become laws. While the Senate cleared that two-thirds bar, the House didn’t.

The vote came after some Republican members expressed concern about the order of the votes on Monday.

This led to the House first passing a motion saying it’s the “sense of the House” that a working group make recommendations on a long-term plan for the state budget before the next special session.

Louise Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, said there was miscommunication over the timing of the votes between her and House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, a Wasilla Republican.

Dunleavy, a Republican, said on June 17 that without a different outcome, much of state government would shut down on July 1. Members of the mostly Democratic House majority disagreed with his interpretation of the constitution and said he was choosing to have a shutdown. The Dunleavy administration then sued over the disagreement. Oral arguments on that lawsuit are scheduled for Tuesday.

