KTOO

Politics | State Government

With new lawsuit, Alaska Gov. Dunleavy’s administration escalates budget feud with legislators

by

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy follows Deputy Attorney General Treg Taylor into a news conference at the governor's Anchorage office on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy follows Attorney General Treg Taylor into a news conference at the governor’s Anchorage office in 2019. Taylor was deputy attorney general at the time. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he won’t sign the budget passed by the state Legislature, citing lawmakers’ failure to garner the two-thirds support needed to make the spending plan take effect at the start of the fiscal year — rather than two months later.

But in spite of Dunleavy’s refusal to sign the document, his attorney general filed a lawsuit against the Legislature on Monday — saying that if he does sign the budget bill and lawmakers keep paying legislative employees before the measure takes effect, it would be illegal.

“When there is a dispute between branches of government, we need the courts to step in,” Attorney General Treg Taylor said in a prepared statement.

Taylor said that both the legislative branch and the executive branch “need clarity now” from the courts about whether the state can spend money on government workers and services before the budget bill officially takes effect.

Legislative leaders say it can, citing past legal opinions from attorneys general. But Dunleavy and his administration argue that it can’t, and Dunleavy has called lawmakers back to Juneau this week to pass a new, non-”defective” version of the budget that can draw the two-thirds majority votes needed in the House and Senate for it to take effect at the start of the fiscal year July 1.

Nonetheless, Taylor’s lawsuit is asking the courts to rule on a hypothetical: If Dunleavy signs the previous version of the budget passed by the Legislature — House Bill 69 — and legislative support staff continue issuing paychecks to workers from that branch of government, would it be legal? Dunleavy’s administration has already warned executive branch employees that they will be laid off unless lawmakers pass a new version of the budget.

“The executive and legislative branches need clarity now from the courts as to whether the governor can, if the bill is enacted, spend money immediately despite HB 69 not taking effect until 90 days after enactment,” Taylor said in his statement.

Senate District Q candidate Jesse Kiehl, a Democrat, talks to a supporter on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)
State Sen. Jesse Kiehl (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Democratic lawmakers reacted to the lawsuit with both confusion and frustration.

“This is bizarre,” said Juneau Democratic Sen. Jesse Kiehl. “The Legislature’s going to come back this week and try to get this settled — I don’t think there’s time to run to a judge.”

Before Taylor filed the lawsuit, Dunleavy also wrote a letter Friday directly to Joel Bolger, the Alaska Supreme Court’s chief justice, asking him to resolve the dispute “in the most expedited way possible.”

“Alaskans need, and deserve, a budget that meets constitutional requirements,” Dunleavy said.

Bolger issued a terse, one-paragraph response Monday, saying that he’s barred from discussing issues outside of a courtroom with any party “to an impending legal matter.”

“I’m sure the attorney general’s office is familiar with the proper procedures to bring your concerns to the attention of the appropriate forum,” Bolger wrote.

The letters were first reported by the Alaska Landmine.

Kiehl said he was satisfied by Bolger’s response.

“At least the court system cares about fairness and a decent process that involves everybody,” he said.

KTOO is powered by you. Become a member today. Membership support makes up the largest portion of KTOO's budget. More than federal grants, fundraising events, and corporate sponsorships. Join KTOO as a member today to support the accurate information and diverse perspectives you depend on. Donate Today.

Read next

Free to good home: Gov. Mike Dunleavy offers Alaska ferry to the Philippines

The Malaspina was built in 1963 and has had several overhauls over the decades. Its last sailing was in late 2019 when the state put the ship in layup rather than invest at least $16 million in needed steelwork.

Portions of the Tongass National Forest can be seen from Ketchikan’s Rainbird Trail.

Alaska recruits former California official as top forester

Eng replaces outgoing state forester Chris Maisch, who served for 21 years before retiring in February. 

Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, in front, presides over a nearly empty chamber on the last day of the special session. There was a brief technical floor session. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has called the Legislature into another special session starting on Wednesday. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

No progress on avoiding Alaska state government shutdown; new special session next week

Nearly 15,000 Alaska state workers received layoff notices on Thursday. The next special session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Capitol.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications