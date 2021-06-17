KTOO

Juneau | Politics | State Government

State workers receive layoff notices as governor calls Legislature’s budget ‘defective’

by

Gov. Mike Dunleavy at a press conference on June 17, 2021.  (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that layoff notices are being sent to state workers on Thursday. He said that’s because the budget the Legislature passed is “defective” because it won’t go into effect by July 1.

“Unfortunately by law, layoff notices have to be sent out by 4 p.m. today. And they’ve been sent out notifying folks that the potential for a layoff is real,” he said.

The governor also said some state programs will stop without a functioning budget. The administration didn’t immediately announce what programs would be shut down and how many state workers would be laid off.

Dunleavy said the failure of two motions caused the problem. One would have allowed the budget to take effect on July 1 — the first day of the new state budget year — and the other would draw from the Constitutional Budget Reserve.

Dunleavy called on legislators to reach a compromise by the end of the special session on Friday. If they’re not successful, he said he would call the Legislature back into a special session starting on Wednesday, June 23.

The effective date clause fell four votes short of the necessary number, which means the law wouldn’t go into effect until September. The CBR vote failed by six votes.

Dunleavy said he hopes legislative leaders listen to all members.

“So it’s my hope and the hope of Alaskans that some of the maneuvers and brinksmanship that crafted this particular budget could be put aside and a budget be crafted that benefits all Alaskans, everyone working together because we’re running out of time,” he said.

Lawmakers who voted against the budget have criticized how the permanent fund dividend is funded.

They also want a larger dividend. The budget included a $525 dividend without the CBR draw passing. If it had passed, the dividend would be $1,100. But some legislators support paying a dividend of roughly $3,500, the amount under the formula in a 1982 state law.

Dunleavy has proposed a change to the formula that would lead to a $2,350 dividend, half of the planned draw from the permanent fund’s earnings reserve.

But legislators who worked on the budget are concerned that drawing more than planned from the permanent fund’s earnings would start the state down a path of spending down the earnings reserve and would threaten the permanent fund’s future.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

The Alaska State Capitol doors have required key cards to unlock throughout the 2021 legislative session, June 16, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Alaska State Capitol reopens to the public as lawmakers scale back pandemic policies

The policy change also ends mandatory screenings for lawmakers, legislative aides, executive branch employees and news reporters to enter the Capitol. 

Senate passes budget, motion funding $1,100 PFD fails

The Alaska Senate passed a state budget by a margin of one vote on Wednesday, the day after the House passed it. 

Alaska House members talk during a break in the debate on whether to draw from the Constitutional Budget Reserve in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on June 15, 2021. Kodiak Republican House Speaker Louise Stutes is seated in the center on the podium. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

House passes budget, leaving dividends at $525 for now

Most money for $1,100 dividends, as well as for programs that lower high energy costs and pay for university scholarships, depended on three-quarters of the members agreeing to draw from the Constitutional Budget Reserve. That failed by six votes.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications