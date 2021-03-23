Update: Human remains found in Port Protection man’s burned home

Updated story — March 23, 2021, 7:57 a.m.

Alaska State Troopers have sent human remains found in the burned-out home of Port Protection resident Gary Muehlberger to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.

A trooper dispatch Monday said the state’s deputy fire marshal ruled the blaze that destroyed Muehlberger’s home was an accident. Muehlberger has not been seen since before the fire.

He was featured as a cast member of the National Geographic reality TV show “Life Below Zero: Port Protection,” which chronicles daily life for residents of the remote community on the north end of Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.

Residents of Port Protection reported 75-year-old Muehlberger’s death Thursday (March 18). “Port Protection” show producers and the official show page offered condolences Thursday afternoon as well.

A spokesperson for the State Troopers added Monday that next of kin are being kept apprised of the situation.

Original story — March 19, 2021, 2:22 p.m.

A Port Protection man is feared dead following a fire on Wednesday that destroyed his home on Prince of Wales Island.

State troopers said Friday that rough weather has delayed their investigation into the fire that consumed the home of Gary Muehlberger. They have not confirmed his death or released details of the fire.

Muehlberger was featured as a cast member of the National Geographic reality TV show “Life Below Zero: Port Protection,” which chronicles daily life for residents of the remote Southeast Alaska community of around 60 people. The season finale of the show aired the day before Wednesday’s fire.