KTOO

Public Safety | Southeast

Update: Human remains found in Port Protection man’s burned home

by

Gary Muehlberger (Courtesy Mickey Ramos)

Updated story — March 23, 2021, 7:57 a.m.

Alaska State Troopers have sent human remains found in the burned-out home of Port Protection resident Gary Muehlberger to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.

A trooper dispatch Monday said the state’s deputy fire marshal ruled the blaze that destroyed Muehlberger’s home was an accident. Muehlberger has not been seen since before the fire.

He was featured as a cast member of the National Geographic reality TV show “Life Below Zero: Port Protection,” which chronicles daily life for residents of the remote community on the north end of Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.

Residents of Port Protection reported 75-year-old Muehlberger’s death Thursday (March 18). “Port Protection” show producers and the official show page offered condolences Thursday afternoon as well.

A spokesperson for the State Troopers added Monday that next of kin are being kept apprised of the situation.

Original story — March 19, 2021, 2:22 p.m.

A Port Protection man is feared dead following a fire on Wednesday that destroyed his home on Prince of Wales Island.

State troopers said Friday that rough weather has delayed their investigation into the fire that consumed the home of Gary Muehlberger. They have not confirmed his death or released details of the fire.

Muehlberger was featured as a cast member of the National Geographic reality TV show “Life Below Zero: Port Protection,” which chronicles daily life for residents of the remote Southeast Alaska community of around 60 people. The season finale of the show aired the day before Wednesday’s fire.

Read next

Troopers: After shooting officer, Nunapitchuk man shot his way out of cell

Daris Larson of Nunapitchuk, age 37, is being charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

No one injured when Juneau school bus slid off Douglas Highway

Both the district and the company that operates school busses said no students were on the bus. And the police department confirmed that neither the bus driver nor the truck driver were injured.

Watch: Sitka Coast Guard crew rescues injured hiker on Admiralty Island

The patient was a 69-year-old man who fell while hiking near his home.