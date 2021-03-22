KTOO

Health | Juneau | Southeast

Juneau’s new hospital CEO has been working at Bartlett for 28 years

by

Bartlett Regional Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Rose Lawhorne walks through a newly converted spillover facility designed to house COVID-19 patients on Monday, April 7, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. The city decided to remove patients from the Rainforest Recovery Center alcohol and drug treatment building and convert it into a facility for non-critical coronavirus patients. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Bartlett Regional Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Rose Lawhorne walks through a newly converted spillover facility designed to house COVID-19 patients on Monday, April 7, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. The city decided to remove patients from the Rainforest Recovery Center alcohol and drug treatment building and convert it into a facility for non-critical coronavirus patients. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

After a nationwide search for a new CEO — the hospital’s Board of Directors chose Rose Lawhorne, the current chief nursing officer to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Bill. 

Lawhorne has been with Bartlett since 1993. She has worked in many positions at the hospital including the Emergency Department director, a staff nurse, a data entry clerk and as an assistant chief clinical officer before becoming the head nurse. 

She’ll start on April 4 and will earn a salary of $320,000 a year — about $33,000 less than what Bill was making when he retired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read next

Bartlett Regional Hospital cited for infection control issues

Infection Preventionist Charlee Gribbon says inspectors found that the hospital has good policies but wasn't always following them.

Alaska Senate president has new view of COVID-19 threat after senior aide is hospitalized

Konrad Jackson became seriously ill from COVID-19 and has been at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau for several days. 

Watch: Juneau to give update on its COVID-19 strategy

So far, 1309 Juneau residents and people in Juneau have tested positive for the virus, including two new cases announced Tuesday. The vast majority have recovered, but five people have died. 