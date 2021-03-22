Juneau’s new hospital CEO has been working at Bartlett for 28 years

After a nationwide search for a new CEO — the hospital’s Board of Directors chose Rose Lawhorne, the current chief nursing officer to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Bill.

Lawhorne has been with Bartlett since 1993. She has worked in many positions at the hospital including the Emergency Department director, a staff nurse, a data entry clerk and as an assistant chief clinical officer before becoming the head nurse.

She’ll start on April 4 and will earn a salary of $320,000 a year — about $33,000 less than what Bill was making when he retired.

