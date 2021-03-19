KTOO

Public Safety | Southeast

Port Protection man, featured on reality show, missing after fire

Gary Muehlberger (Courtesy Mickey Ramos)

A Port Protection man is feared dead following a fire on Wednesday that destroyed his home on Prince of Wales Island.

State troopers said Friday that rough weather has delayed their investigation into the fire that consumed the home of Gary Muehlberger. They have not confirmed his death or released details of the fire.

Muehlberger was featured as a cast member of the National Geographic reality TV show “Life Below Zero: Port Protection,” which chronicles daily life for residents of the remote Southeast Alaska community of around 60 people. The season finale of the show aired the day before Wednesday’s fire.

This is a developing story.

