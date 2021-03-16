KTOO

Coronavirus | Juneau | Local Government

Juneau’s COVID cases and vaccination numbers are trending in the right directions

by

Update | 5:57 p.m.

COVID-19 case counts and vaccinations in Juneau are continuing to trend in the right directions. 

During a community update on Tuesday, the city’s emergency operations chief reviewed the numbers. Average case counts continue to trend down. 

Chart of average new COVID cases per day in Juneau
Juneau Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove discusses the city’s COVID-19 case count trend in this screen capture of a community update held over video conference on March 16, 2021.

Vaccine administration is ongoing through vaccine clinics and local pharmacies. Everyone age 16 and up who lives or works in Alaska is eligible. 

City officials plan to hold an expert panel discussion on vaccines next Wednesday, March 24, at 5 p.m. 

Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove said the panelists will include the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink as well as local experts. 

“Please do tune in and do share that information, you know, particularly if you have got people in your life who might be a little more hesitant about getting the vaccine or haven’t really had an opportunity to have their questions answered,” Cosgrove said. 

The panel will take community questions live. Questions can also be emailed in advance to COVIDquestions@juneau.org

State and local data show Juneau is outpacing the statewide rate of vaccination. About 45% of the vaccine eligible population in Juneau has gotten at least one dose. Statewide, that rate is about 35%.

As of Tuesday afternoon, city officials know of 16 active cases of COVID-19 among residents, including one person in the hospital being treated for the virus. 

Original story | 3:04 p.m.

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today over video conference. You can watch on this post, through the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

Members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the local COVID-19 response and answer questions. Community members can email questions in advance.

As of Monday afternoon, city officials know of 16 residents with active cases.

Vaccine clinics are ongoing. Everyone age 16 and up who lives or works in Alaska is eligible.

State and local data show Juneau is outpacing the statewide rate of vaccination. About 45% of the vaccine eligible population in Juneau has gotten at least one dose. It’s about 35% statewide.

