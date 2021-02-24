KTOO

Coronavirus | State Government

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy tests positive for COVID-19

by

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks about the state’s COVID-19 response from the Atwood Building in Anchorage, Monday, April 20, 2020. (Creative Commons photo by Alaska Governor’s Office)

Alaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy has tested positive for COVID-19 and is suffering from “mild symptoms,” his office said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

On Saturday, Dunleavy, 59, was exposed to a person who later tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from the governor’s office. He received a rapid test on Sunday, which came back negative, but has been quarantining at home since then nonetheless.

“He had been feeling well until Tuesday night,” spokesman Jeff Turner said in the statement. “Wednesday morning, he tested again, and this time tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The governor’s office has not provided any details about Dunleavy’s close contact who tested positive for the virus.

Dunleavy is being monitored by his “attending physician” and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, and “they will provide the public with updates as needed,” Turner’s statement said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Read next

FVF Fairweather

State working to close sale of its fast ferries

It’s not clear how much the state is now asking for them. The two 235-foot catamarans cost $68 million new.

Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Commissioner John MacKinnon, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Chief of Staff Ben Stevens, and Senior Policy Advisor Brett Huber watch a press conference unveiling Dunleavy's budget proposal on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff resigns to become executive at ConocoPhillips

Dunleavy appointed Ben Stevens chief of staff in the summer of 2019, as the governor faced a recall campaign with accumulating momentum and had just finished a bruising first legislative session.

Workers continue to address water, power issues 1 week after Selawik outage

The state emergency management department says the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative is working with regional entities on clearing frozen well transmission lines as well as restoring power to parts of the community.