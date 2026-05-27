Juneau’s two House representatives are running for reelection this fall

Juneau Representative Andi Story says she will seek reelection for a fifth term in the Alaska Legislature this fall.

Story lives in Juneau and represents House District 3, which includes Gustavus, Haines, Skagway, Klukwan and parts of the Mendenhall Valley, Auke Bay and Out the Road. She’s a member of the Democratic Party, a retired social worker and served on Juneau’s Board of Education for 15 years.

She said she wants to continue serving in her role because she has some unfinished business.

“There are still many things that we did not get accomplished that I’m excited to work on,” she said. “I just enjoy the people I work with, so I wanted to continue to serve.”

Story said if reelected, her priorities as a lawmaker will continue to be funding public education, stopping outmigration and creating new housing opportunities. Story, who co-chaired the House Education Committee, authored a bill passed by lawmakers this session that — if approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy — would establish a loan forgiveness program for teachers.

She also sponsored a bill aimed at stabilizing school district budgeting by redefining student enrollment counts. While it passed the House, the bill failed to advance in the Senate before the Legislature adjourned last week. She said she wants to introduce the bill again next session if she’s reelected.

She said both those bills, as well as others that she sponsored this past session, align with her mission to make Alaska a place where people of all ages can thrive.

“I think it’s so important that we invest in people and people at all ages, from our youngest to our seniors,” she said. “It’s very important that we’re all thriving. We are part of the economy. Education’s so important. Education is an economic issue.”

Story is up for reelection for her seat in the Alaska House of Representatives alongside Juneau Rep. Sara Hannan. Hannan filed to run for reelection in April. Both Story and Hannan first took office in 2019, and if reelected, will serve two-year terms.

Both candidates are running unopposed in the Nov. 3 election at the moment. The deadline to file is June 1. Last election, Story briefly ran against former state legislator Bill Thomas of Haines, but he withdrew from the race before the election.

Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, is not up for reelection until 2028.