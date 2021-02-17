KTOO

Juneau’s COVID-19 community risk downgraded to lowest level

A sign that says "Standing Together 6 Feet Apart"
A message from the City and Borough of Juneau at Cope Park in July 2020. (Jennifer Pemberton/KTOO)

In Juneau, the pandemic risk level is being downgraded to the lowest level (Level 1: Minimal Risk).

There is still community spread of COVID-19 happening in Juneau but according to a press release from the city, hospital capacity and contact tracing are at manageable levels.

Masks are still required indoors and city officials are asking people to continue to practice social distancing — even people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The new, lower level mitigation strategies go into place at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Restaurants, bars and gyms will no longer have limited capacity but still need to provide space so people can keep six feet away from non-family members.

City fire department staff check COVID-19 testing paperwork for people who arrived in town on a flight from Seattle on August 14, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Travelers arriving in Juneau from out of state still need to get tested on arrival and practice strict social distancing until they get their results.

On Wednesday, city officials reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city up to 19 active cases. That includes two cases in the Juneau School District, one at Harborview Elementary School and another at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé. City officials say there is still in-person learning happening at both schools.

