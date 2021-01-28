Juneau plans for another mass vaccination event

Another mass COVID-19 vaccination event is on the horizon for Juneau residents.

City officials announced Wednesday that seniors aged 65 and older and healthcare workers will be able to sign up for appointments beginning Monday, Feb. 1 at noon. Starting at that same time, anyone who can’t sign up online can call 586-6000 to make an appointment.

The city has set aside 100 appointment slots for people who call in.

The city plans to distribute about 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine over two days, but that will be just the first dose. Anyone who wants to make an appointment needs to be available for a second dose in early March.

Juneau will be getting more than 1,400 vaccine doses in February. The bulk of them will be going into this vaccination clinic. About 100 doses are being reserved for homebound seniors, according to a city media release.

Anyone who gets an appointment for the city’s mass vaccination event must have been in Juneau for at least five days prior to the clinic dates Feb. 11-12 and needs to bring a photo ID to the clinic. Everyone must also wear a mask, according to the city release.

While some area providers bill insurance for the cost of administering a COVID-19 vaccine — there is no cost for the city’s mass vaccination clinic.

The rest of the city’s February quota of COVID-19 vaccines — that includes 500 Moderna doses — will be distributed among three area providers:

300 Moderna doses to Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium

100 Moderna doses to state-enrolled provider Ron’s Apothecary Shoppe

100 Moderna doses to state-enrolled provider Safeway Pharmacy

This information is about vaccines that are set to be administered to the general public through the State of Alaska. There may be other ways for Juneau residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. SEARHC has a separate quota of vaccines that it gets from the federal Indian Health Services; there are also vaccines available for members of the military. Juneau veterans should be contacted by their VA medical providers, but any veteran 70 years or older who hasn’t been contacted can reach the Juneau VA clinic at 796-4300.

Juneau residents who received their first dose at the last vaccination event, Jan. 15 – 17, will receive their second doses Feb 5 – 7. Those people should not sign up for this new vaccination event.