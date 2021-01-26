KTOO

WATCH: City officials to give latest on Juneau’s COVID-19 response

The City of Borough of Juneau took questions about job cuts, furloughs and working with labor unions to reduce the city’s deficit on Thursday. (Photo by William Gill/Creative Commons)
Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today. You can watch on this post, on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom. The public can submit questions in advance to CovidQuestions@juneau.org.

As of today, city officials know of four new cases among Juneau residents. Currently, there are 30 people who have tested positive for the virus in the city.

City emergency officials report administering 1,182 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a recent mass vaccination event. A follow-up clinic for the second dose will be held Feb. 5 through 7 at Centennial Hall. So far, about 4,479 people in Juneau have received their first dose of a vaccine, according to state data.

Vaccine eligibility is limited mainly to people age 65 and up or frontline health care workers.

