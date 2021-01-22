Pebble asks Army Corps to reconsider its mine plan in Southwest Alaska

Pebble Limited Partnership has filed an appeal with the Army Corps of Engineers, asking the agency to reconsider its application to build an open-pit gold mine upstream from Bristol Bay.

In November, the Army Corps rejected the application, saying the mine would not comply with the Clean Water Act. The mine would be built on state land, but dredging and filling in federal waters and wetlands requires a permit from the Corps.

Pebble Chief Executive John Shively says the decision was rushed, coming just days after the company submitted its final document — a plan to compensate for damage to the area.

Mine opponents say the project is a threat to important salmon spawning streams and could ruin the region’s sport and commercial fisheries.

Two weeks ago, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the state would appeal the permit rejection, too. Dunleavy says the decision endangers the state’s right to develop its resources.