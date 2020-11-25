US Army Corps denies permit for Pebble Mine

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has denied a permit for the proposed Pebble Mine, a project that fishermen and tribes in the Bristol Bay region have been fighting for more than a decade.

“In its record of decision, (the Army Corps) determined that the applicant’s plan for the discharge of fill material does not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines and concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest,” Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the Corps in Alaska, said in an emailed statement.

Pebble Limited Partnership says it’s not giving up on the project, which would have been one of North America’s largest open-pit mines.

“It is very disconcerting to see political influence in this process at the eleventh hour,” Pebble said in a written statement.

The company says it’s focusing on a possible appeal of the agency’s decision.

For now, though, the decision appears to be a death blow for the mine. The incoming Biden administration is likely to oppose the project, as the Obama administration did.

The decision thrills the coalition of conservationists, Native organizations and fishermen that say the mine would threaten the salmon-rich streams that feed Bristol Bay.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.