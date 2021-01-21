Despite travel restrictions, Akiachak family finds new way to say goodbye with one last flight

At the end of 2020, 36-year-old David Aqvang Evon died from COVID-19. His family couldn’t attend his burial because of travel restrictions but they, and other people in the community, found different ways to honor his memory.

David Aqvang Evon grew up in Akiachak, then moved to Kongiganak where he worked as a tribal police officer. Last year, he and his family moved to Fairbanks because of his daughter’s health issues.

On Dec. 20, David tested positive for COVID-19 and diagnosed with pneumonia. But even then, his mother Olinka Evon said that she wasn’t worried since he called her on Christmas Day.

“He let me watch his children open presents,” Evon said. “And I thought everything was okay. But the next day he didn’t wake up.”

An ambulance arrived the day after Christmas to transport David to the hospital in Fairbanks. His kidney began to fail, then other organs followed. On Dec. 29, his family made the decision to take him off life support.

His daughter was also hospitalized with COVID-19 but has since recovered.

David’s body was to be buried in Kongiganak, where his wife and daughter will be moving back to, but his mother in Akiachak wanted to say goodbye. She asked Grant Aviation to do a flyby with David’s body over Akiachak before going on to Kongiganak.

Grant pilot Andy Fox gladly obliged. With David’s body on board, he flew three circuits around Akiachak.

Olinka got to be with her son one more time, a few hundred feet below.

“I was crying. I was saying ‘I love you Aqvang,’” Evon said.

She described David as a caring husband and father, respectful to his parents and Elders, and loved by friends and family, many of whom were watching David fly over them.

“When he flew over, it was like a sigh of relief,” Evon said. “Even though we didn’t get to see him, at least we got to wave at him and say our farewells. I’m so thankful for that.”

As the plane continued to Kongiganak, Fox wrote on a Facebook post that the weather was hazy that day. But as he approached the village, he saw a hole open up in the clouds. Fox wrote that “made me think David must wanna come home.” Tears fell from the pilot’s eyes, as he circled the village before landing.

In Kongiganak, health aide Marcy Daniel had asked people to remember David by wearing blue.

“The family and friends can’t gather for the usual singing and gathering with the grieving family, so that made me want to try and do something,” Daniel said.