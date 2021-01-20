Biden to slam brakes on oil drilling in Arctic refuge

Joe Biden will impose a “temporary moratorium on all oil and natural gas leasing activities” in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge after taking office on Wednesday, his transition team said in a statement.

The move to slam the brakes on drilling in the northeast Alaska refuge is among a long list of actions the new president is expected to immediately take to undo his predecessor’s legacy.

The moratorium would come a day after the Trump administration announced, in its final moments, that it had finalized 10-year leases for oil drilling in the northernmost slice of the refuge, the coastal plain.

Those leases are held by two small companies and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, a state-owned corporation.

A Biden official said the incoming administration will examine the validity of the leases recently issued, and legality of the Trump administration’s process leading up to the lease sale.

Indigenous Gwich’in leaders and environmental groups thanked the incoming Biden team Wednesday morning.

“Mashi’ choo, President Biden. The Gwich’in Nation is grateful to the president for his commitment to protecting sacred lands and the Gwich’in way of life,” Bernadette Demientieff, executive director of the Gwich’in Steering Committee, said in a prepared statement.

The Trump administration held the first-ever oil lease sale in the Arctic refuge Jan. 6.

It stemmed from a massive 2017 tax bill that a Republican-led Congress approved. The bill opened the refuge’s coastal plain to oil development after decades of debate, and directed the federal government to carry out two oil and gas lease sales in the coastal plain by the end of 2024.

