Long-awaited Arctic refuge oil lease sale attracts little interest

A long-awaited oil lease sale in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday attracted very little interest. No major oil companies submitted offers.

Instead, Alaska’s state-owned economic development corporation was the only bidder on about 10 oil leases in the northernmost piece of the refuge, called the coastal plain. Two small companies also submitted bids. Some areas drew no offers at all.

The sale generated about $14.4 million in bids, Kate MacGregor, deputy secretary at the Department of the Interior, said in a live broadcast Wednesday after the offers were announced. That’s a small fraction of what the sale was projected to raise.

It’s a striking moment in a 40-year battle over whether to drill for oil in the northeast Alaska land. Drilling opponents have led an aggressive campaign to try to keep companies out of the refuge.

The Trump administration is expected to now rush to formally issue the leases before the president leaves office in two weeks.

But continued oil leasing and drilling in the refuge will face headwinds in the new Congress and with a new presidential administration, said California Democratic Congressman Jared Huffman, a longtime drilling opponent and chair of the House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife.

“With the change of administrations and the outcome of the Senate races, we’ve got a real opportunity to rein this in, and I’m going to be doing everything I can to make that happen,” Huffman said in an interview.

The lease sale stems from the tax package passed by a Republican-led Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

The bill opened the coastal plain to drilling after decades of debate and ordered two lease sales there, with the revenue aimed at offsetting massive tax cuts.