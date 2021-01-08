Juneau offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible health care workers and residents 65 and older

Juneau’s COVID-19 response team hopes to bypass some of the problems people have had signing up for a vaccine by hosting its own local vaccine clinic next week.

People 65 and older and health care workers who haven’t already been vaccinated can sign up for an appointment Jan. 15-17. The clinic will be at Centennial Hall. Registration opens up online Monday.

Emergency Operations Chief Robert Barr says the city is still using the same scheduling software that the state uses, but the signup process will be more user-friendly.

“One of the big challenges that people have had is, when you go to just the homepage of this bit of software, you have to sort of search through all the hundreds of other vaccine clinics that are going on throughout the state right now, and so we’re going to bypass that by having those direct links specifically to our clinic,” Barr said.

Both the vaccine and the administrative service are free. But participants should bring a government-issued ID.

There are only 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this time around.

“I do think on Tuesday or Wednesday, we will have some folks that are a little disappointed that they weren’t able to get one of those 1,100 appointments but I just would assure them ahead of time that we will do more of these as soon as we get more vaccine,” Barr said.

Those who can’t get in on this round can still sign up on the state’s site to get vaccinated at another location in Juneau.

Barr said those who sign up for the city’s clinic must be able to schedule a time for a second vaccine dose in early February.