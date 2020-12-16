KTOO

Dunleavy calls on Alaskans to support neighbors, businesses affected by COVID-19 during holidays

Lala Jackson, 2, shakes Gov. Mike Dunleavy's hand during the annual Christmas open house on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Juneau, Alaska. According to the Governor's office, 15,000 cookies were baked and more than 100 pounds of fudge and chocolate candy was on hand for visitors.
Lala Jackson, 2, shakes Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s hand during the annual Christmas open house on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Juneau. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy encouraged Alaskans to shop at local businesses, support charities and help neighbors affected by COVID-19 during the holiday season. 

“If you’re lucky enough to have a job, if you’re lucky enough not to have your hours cut, make this a special Christmas,” he said. “And I’m sincere when I say this: Make this a special Christmas, in which you’re giving.”

The governor made the appeal during a news conference that included an update on the pandemic response. He listed some of those affected by the pandemic, including business owners and single parents who have to support their families.  

“It’s really important that we all lock arms and help those Alaskans that are having a difficult time because of this,” he said.

Dunleavy also asked Alaskans to think of those who are having a hard time in their relationships, and to pray for them.

 

