Watch: Juneau’s COVID-19 community update



Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today over video conference. You can watch on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

The City and Borough of Juneau reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The city attributes six of those cases to secondary transmission, meaning they were contracted from people who already had the virus. One case is attributed to out-of-state travel. It’s not known where the remaining three cases were contracted.

The small cluster of 14 cases at a small Juneau church has totally recovered.

There are currently 52 active cases in Juneau.

Bartlett Regional Hospital received its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and already started administering it to hospital staff.