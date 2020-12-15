Watch: Dunleavy administration gives update on COVID-19 emergency declaration and vaccination plan

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The governor, Department of Military and Veteran Affairs Commissioner Torrence Saxe, Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg, and Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink will be present.

The update is scheduled to cover the COVID-19 Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration, the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and the weather-related disaster in Haines and Southeast Alaska.

Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, and on the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.