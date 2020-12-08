Juneau schools prepare for January return to in-person classes

The Juneau School District is getting ready for students to return to in-person classes in January.

This follows divisive public discussions over an earlier plan in November. That plan fell through after Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s urgent warning to Alaskans about the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The district says, as of now, start dates for kindergarten through twelfth grade are staggered throughout January, beginning on the 11th.

Kindergarten/1st grade: January 11

2nd/3rd grades: January 19

4th/5th grades: January 25

6th-8th grades: January 11

9th-12th grades: January 11

According to the district, other programs like the Tlingit Culture Language Literacy, Montessori Borealis, Juneau Community Charter School, Yaakoosgé Daakahídi High School and Integrated Preschool plans are still being developed. Families participating in these programs will be contacted directly by their school.

Superintendent Bridget Weiss says the district has various strategies in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We have communicated to parents, and to staff that we do expect a symptom free environment,” she said. “So when a person is experiencing a symptom, then we ask that they not come to work if they’re an adult, and not to send their child if it’s a student.”

There’s a symptom checklist families have to fill out for each student every day. Schools are also requiring students and staff to wear masks covering their nose and mouth in schools.

There are additional questions for families if they plan to travel for winter break or during the semester.

Families who prefer online learning for the remainder of the school year will still have the option.

The district posted more info for families on its website.