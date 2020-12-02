Mudslides, washouts close many roads in Haines

Heavy rains over the past two days have caused flooding and moved debris onto roadways in Haines.

At 7 pm on Tuesday, the Haines Borough Police Department first notified residents of a mudslide on Anway Road with water and debris on Piedad Road as well. Throughout the night, multiple roads became washed out. At least one home was evacuated due to flooding.

The following roads are now closed or impassable in Haines: Piedad Road, 2 Mile Haines Highway, Young Road, Lutak Road, Beach Road, Spruce Grove Road, Cathedral View Road, North First Avenue, and Soap Suds Alley, Mud Bay Road at Letnikoff Cove.

The Haines Borough School District will be closed on Wednesday as a precaution.

Police have advised residents not to travel and stay at home if possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch that will remain in effect until late Wednesday evening. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed.