WATCH: Juneau officials to hold COVID-19 community update

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today over video conference. You can watch on Zoom, or listen by phone.

According to the city’s COVID-19 website 14 new cases were identified in Juneau today. Emergency officials raised alert levels last Tuesday based on rising case counts and infection rates. With it, came some forced closures and capacity limits. Emergency officials say hospital capacity is stable, but that the number of cases is limiting contract tracing.

Juneau’s spike in cases is driven, in part, by a cluster of infections reported among Juneau’s homeless population.

So far, 77 people who are either homeless, who work for social service organizations that serve them, or who are family members, friends or roommates with someone who works in that field have tested positive for the virus.

Bartlett Regional Hospital reported Monday that they’re treating three people with COVID-19.

The new cases in Juneau are among 378 new cases of COVID-19 infections identified among Alaskans and non-residents who are in the state.





The majority of the new cases that state health officials reported on Tuesday are in Anchorage. But there are also hotspots in Fairbanks, Wasilla, Utqiagvik, Chevak and Kenai.

State hospitals are reporting that 81 people who have tested positive for the virus, or who are waiting on results are currently being treated. The state is also reporting that hospitals in Anchorage, Fairbanks and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are nearing their inpatient bed capacity. And Anchorage is nearing its ICU bed capacity. However, those are not all patients being treated for COVID-19 and those numbers tend to fluctuate daily.