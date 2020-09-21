WATCH: Juneau Assembly holds public hearing on child care, ballot signatures and more

The Juneau Assembly will hold a regular meeting tonight at 7 p.m.

Items set for public hearing on tonight’s agenda include multiple emergency appropriations related to CARES Act funding for things like more child care spots provided by the Juneau School District and additional funding for the city’s business sustainability grant program.

Another ordinance would appropriate $50,000 for the newly created systemic racism review committee. And the Assembly will decide whether to waive the requirement for witness signature on voters’ mail-in ballots for the Oct. 6 municipal election.

The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar. It will also air live on KTOO 104.3 FM and stream on the web. You can also watch here once the meeting begins.

Details about how to participate in the meeting can be found in the agenda packet.