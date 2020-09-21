KTOO

Juneau Assembly hears from residents on plan to put $600,000 in CARES Act funds toward child care

Children draw at the Kindergarten Boot Camp at Harborview Elementary School in summer 2018. It was the first year the Juneau School District put together the school-readiness camp. (Photo by Molly Hillis/Juneau School District)

Juneau’s Assembly will be taking public comment Monday on a plan to put up to $600,000 of the city’s CARES Act funds into child care programs. 

The plan is to put money into the Juneau School District’s RALLY program, a before — and after — school program, allowing for the parents of about 250 school-aged children to go to work. 

The money would also be used to help low-income families with tuition assistance for the RALLY program, which costs about $1240 per month. 

This is the latest proposal to come forward as the city continues to struggle with the lack of affordable childcare options. Before the pandemic, city officials identified a lack of affordable childcare as a key issue keeping new parents from working. And when COVID-19 hit, some child care centers shut down. Many have reopened but are taking fewer children.

They’ll also hold a public hearing on a plan to put $50,000 into the new Systemic Racism Review Committee. 

The Juneau Assembly meets at 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast KTOO Juneau 104.3 FM. Video will be available at this post, over Zoom or through the city’s Facebook Live feed.

