Juneau Assembly hears from residents on plan to put $600,000 in CARES Act funds toward child care

Juneau’s Assembly will be taking public comment Monday on a plan to put up to $600,000 of the city’s CARES Act funds into child care programs.

The plan is to put money into the Juneau School District’s RALLY program, a before — and after — school program, allowing for the parents of about 250 school-aged children to go to work.

The money would also be used to help low-income families with tuition assistance for the RALLY program, which costs about $1240 per month.

This is the latest proposal to come forward as the city continues to struggle with the lack of affordable childcare options. Before the pandemic, city officials identified a lack of affordable childcare as a key issue keeping new parents from working. And when COVID-19 hit, some child care centers shut down. Many have reopened but are taking fewer children.

They’ll also hold a public hearing on a plan to put $50,000 into the new Systemic Racism Review Committee.

The Juneau Assembly meets at 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast KTOO Juneau 104.3 FM. Video will be available at this post, over Zoom or through the city’s Facebook Live feed.