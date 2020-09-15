Watch: Dunleavy administration to give latest COVID-19 update

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s is hosting a virtual town hall meeting at 5 p.m. today.

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink will be joined by the state’s Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin, and Division of Employment and Training Services Director Patsy Westcott.

Generally, during press conferences and these town hall meetings, members of Dunleavy’s administration have updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

They’ve imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages. Questions can be submitted at gov.alaska.gov/townhall