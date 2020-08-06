In Kodiak, 26 new fisheries-related cases of COVID-19

The recent rash of COVID-19 outbreaks in the seafood industry has spread to the Kodiak Island Borough.

The community had 26 non-resident cases “in a remote area of the borough,”the Kodiak Area Emergency Services Organization said Wednesday. They did not name the area.

All of the people who tested positive are nonresidents and work in the seafood industry.

Public health officials say the new cases have been successfully isolated and have not spread to nearby communities, so the threat level for the Kodiak region is still low, or in “green” status.

The new cases bring the count for the Kodiak region to 58. Currently, 42 of those cases are considered active. Since August 1, the number of cases has more than doubled.

Out of the 58 cases, only four have been classified as community spread.