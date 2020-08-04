Uncruise boat returning to Juneau after COVID-19 confirmed on board

The first and only cruise ship to sail in Southeast Alaska during the coronavirus pandemic reported a positive case of COVID-19 on board Tuesday.

The Wilderness Adventurer, operated by Uncruise, left Juneau on a weeklong trip Saturday. All passengers were supposed to have been tested for COVID-19 before traveling to Alaska and boarding the boat. According to the City and Borough of Juneau, a passenger got a call after the ship left Juneau notifying them of the positive test result.

The vessel is set to return to Juneau Wednesday morning. There are 36 guests and 30 crew aboard the ship. The guests will quarantine at a local hotel, while the crew quarantine on the vessel.

The trip was scheduled to depart and return to Juneau and not scheduled to stop in any communities.

Uncruise has canceled the four other sailings it had scheduled as an additional precaution.