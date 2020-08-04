Watch: Gov. Dunleavy to give update on schools and travel mandate

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

Dunleavy will discuss changes to the travel protocols in Health Mandate 10 and the start of the new public school year. Joining him will be Department of Education and Early Development Commissioner Michael Johnson, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.

State health officials reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 by Monday, the majority of them Alaska residents living in Anchorage.

Gov. Dunleavy’s administration has imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.