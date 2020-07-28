Watch: Dunleavy administration to give latest update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The governor, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

State health officials reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 by Monday, 110 residents and 27 non-residents. So far, 2,729 Alaskans have been sickened with the virus, 621 non-residents who are in the state; 22 people have died.

Gov. Dunleavy’s administration has imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.