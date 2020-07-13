Number of active COVID-19 infections among Alaskans tops 900 as case count again grows by dozens





The number of active COVID-19 infections among Alaskans now tops 900.

On Monday, the state reported another 60 Alaska residents have tested positive for the virus, plus 11 nonresidents.

One more person has become sick enough to require hospitalization. The state reported no new deaths.

Alaska’s latest COVID-19 case count follows Sunday’s report of more than 100 new infections — a daily record for the state. Alaska is among more than 30 other U.S. states where new cases are increasing, The New York Times reports.

The total number of COVID-19 cases among Alaskans since March now totals 1,539. That includes 620 considered recovered, 902 still active and 17 deaths. In addition, there have been 306 cases among nonresidents.

The new cases reported Monday among Alaskans are:

34 residents from the Municipality of Anchorage

11 from the Fairbanks North Star Borough

5 from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough

3 from the Kenai Peninsula Borough

2 from the Bethel area

2 from Bristol Bay and the Lake and Peninsula area

1 each from the Kodiak Island Borough, the Northwest Arctic Borough and the North Slope Borough

Of the nonresident cases, eight tested positive in Anchorage. Two are tourists. The reasons the others are visiting Anchorage are not listed in the state database.

Another two nonresident cases are in Fairbanks. One is a visitor and the reason for the second person’s visit is listed as “other.”

One non-Alaskan tested positive in the Kenai Peninsula Borough. The visit purpose is also listed as “other.”

Meanwhile, the state is reporting 690 hospital beds are available and 261 ventilators. There are 22 people in the hospital in Alaska with COVID-19 or suspected to have the disease.

A total of 146,590 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, up about 1,100 from Sunday’s report.